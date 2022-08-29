“It’s like a home away from home”: The Swamp Restaurant returns to Gainesville ahead of football season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been two years in the making to bring The Swamp Restaurant back to life after the Gator hotspot was torn down in mid-2020.

The doors will open at the newly constructed restaurant on Monday.

“I think it is going to stir up a little nostalgia and a lot of excitement” those are the emotions owner, Ryan Prodesky, hopes Gator fans and students feel as they enter the doors of the newly constructed swamp restaurant.

“The swamp grew up as Gator sports and Gator athletics started achieving national prominence” said Prodesky.

The building was originally constructed in 1994 and has always been the spot for Gator fans to witness wins and national championships, while sporting their best orange and blue.

“We love going to swamp. Swamp is such a known place for us students and it’s like a home away from home”, said Sabrina Rodriguez who is a senior at UF.

She said The Swamp Restaurant is a staple for Gator nation, especially during away games.

“Especially around football season it is such a big time. Especially now since we have new coach, so away games will be even bigger of a hit than they were before and it looks like a bigger spot. A bigger building. More students. It will be a lot of fun to interact with everyone again” said Rodriguez.

That interacting will take place less than two blocks from the university’s main entrance on southwest 13th street, where the renovated Swamp is located.

“The exciting part of this is all the people and the relationships that we are going to build over the next weeks, months, years” said Prodesky.

The newly constructed Swamp will include some of the same features as the original location such as the white picket fence and all the signs on the walls.

