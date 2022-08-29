Traffic diverted in Ocala due to gas leak

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers diverted traffic on an Ocala roadway due to a gas leak on Monday evening.

Ocala Fire Rescue officials report a gas leak in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest 27th Avenue.

Ocala Fire Rescue, Ocala Police Department, and Teco are on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

