Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms.

The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 9 p.m. and determined the building was uninhabitable.

Four units were damaged, however, only three units had people living in them.

One of the residents said that she and her three children have reached out to the Red Cross for assistance. A Red Cross spokesperson said they helped people in two of the three affected units so far.

