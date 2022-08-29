Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families

Tree falls on Linton Oaks apartment building, making the units uninhabitable.
Tree falls on Linton Oaks apartment building, making the units uninhabitable.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms.

The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 9 p.m. and determined the building was uninhabitable.

Tree falls on Linton Oaks apartment building, making the units uninhabitable.
Tree falls on Linton Oaks apartment building, making the units uninhabitable.(WCJB)

Four units were damaged, however, only three units had people living in them.

TRENDING: Mebane Middle School locked down after student brings gun to school

One of the residents said that she and her three children have reached out to the Red Cross for assistance. A Red Cross spokesperson said they helped people in two of the three affected units so far.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

Latest News

School Lockdown (gfx)
Mebane Middle School locked down after student brings gun to school
OCALA GARAGE FIRE
Marion County Fire Rescue crews battle RV fire in Summerfield
Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Summerfield, threatens nearby home
Russell Report: The Return of College Football
Russell Report: The Return of College Football