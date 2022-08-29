Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments.

Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man.

He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee on foot, climbing over a ten-foot fence to try to escape.

When he was found and arrested, he had a handgun and MDMA.

He is being charged with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

