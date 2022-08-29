Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments.

Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man.

He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee on foot, climbing over a ten-foot fence to try to escape.

When he was found and arrested, he had a handgun and MDMA.

He is being charged with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

