The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two long years, a Gainesville institution is reopening its doors just in time for football season.

The Swamp Restaurant will open again on Monday, this time from its new location in Gainesville Innovation District at 1104 SW 2nd Ave.

The restaurant closed its University Avenue location in 2020 to make way for an apartment complex.

On Tuesday, UF student staff and faculty are encouraged to learn about public service opportunities in and around the university.

The Bob Graham Center for public service holds its first open house of the year from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Internship opportunities and sneak peeks into special events and speakers will all be available at Pugh Hall.

Hold your horse, the wait is over finally. Friday is the fortieth anniversary of the Ocala Shrine Rodeo.

Bronco bull riding and barrel racing will all begin at the Southeastern Livestock Pavillion at 7:30 Friday evening.

This two-day event will cost $25 per person, kids five and older get in free.

