The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two long years, a Gainesville institution is reopening its doors just in time for football season.

The Swamp Restaurant will open again on Monday, this time from its new location in Gainesville Innovation District at 1104 SW 2nd Ave.

The restaurant closed its University Avenue location in 2020 to make way for an apartment complex.

On Tuesday, UF student staff and faculty are encouraged to learn about public service opportunities in and around the university.

The Bob Graham Center for public service holds its first open house of the year from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Internship opportunities and sneak peeks into special events and speakers will all be available at Pugh Hall.

TRENDING: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Hold your horse, the wait is over finally. Friday is the fortieth anniversary of the Ocala Shrine Rodeo.

Bronco bull riding and barrel racing will all begin at the Southeastern Livestock Pavillion at 7:30 Friday evening.

This two-day event will cost $25 per person, kids five and older get in free.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Synalgic Studios
Ocala CEP highlights Synalgic Studios
Ocala CEP highlights Synalgic Studios
Ocala CEP highlights Synalgic Studios
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments