Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Classes at Bradford Middle School were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 30th and August 31st) due to flooding from a storm on Sunday night.

The middle school had classes on Monday, but students had to be shifted to other rooms that were not affected by the flood.

School officials say that water entered the main building, which caused water damage in multiple classrooms.

The middle school had classes on the day but students had to be shifted to other rooms.

The school is expected to resume classes on Thursday, September 1st.

TRENDING: Mebane Middle School locked down after student brings gun to school

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.