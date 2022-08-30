Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding

Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Classes at Bradford Middle School were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 30th and August 31st) due to flooding from a storm on Sunday night.

The middle school had classes on Monday, but students had to be shifted to other rooms that were not affected by the flood.

School officials say that water entered the main building, which caused water damage in multiple classrooms.

The middle school had classes on the day but students had to be shifted to other rooms.

The school is expected to resume classes on Thursday, September 1st.

TRENDING: Mebane Middle School locked down after student brings gun to school

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking
Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking
Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking
Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking
Top Play nominees, week one of NCFL high school football
Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding
Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding