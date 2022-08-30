City of High Springs will meet and discuss the Bridlewood Development

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of High Springs will have a meeting about changing the housing density in an area of the city on Tuesday.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m.

They want to change the Bridlewood Development from low to high density.

This would double the size of High Springs.

There are questions about whether or not the infrastructure is set up to handle this change.

There will be a group of citizens at this meeting to oppose the change.

