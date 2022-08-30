Cookies sold at Target recalled due to possible wire pieces

The 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies being recalled come in a clear plastic...
The 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies being recalled come in a clear plastic container shaped like a bear and were sold nationally in Target stores.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular snack item sold at Target is being pulled from store shelves for safety-related concerns.

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. announced a voluntary recall of its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies. The cookies come in a clear plastic container shaped like a bear and were sold nationally in Target stores.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products in question might contain small metal fragments.

The recall only affects products with a specific best by date, lot numbers and time stamps. This information can be found printed on the back side of the jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.

The best by date in question is 21FEB2023 with jug and case lot numbers of Y052722 and a time stamp between 15:00 to 23:00. The UPC code is 085239817698.

The recall only affects products with a specific best by date, lot numbers and time stamps....
The recall only affects products with a specific best by date, lot numbers and time stamps. This information can be found printed on the back side of the jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.(Source: FDA via CNN)

Consumers who bought these cookies are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

Latest News

City of High Springs will meet and discuss the Bridlewood Development
City of High Springs will meet and discuss the Bridlewood Development
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians
City of High Springs will meet and discuss the Bridlewood Development
City of High Springs will meet and discuss the Bridlewood Development
Stephen C. O’Connell Center will hold an all-sports pep rally
Stephen C. O’Connell Center will hold an all-sports pep rally
Gilchrist County Jail will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new jail
Gilchrist County Jail will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new jail