DeSantis awards $1.9 million in funding to Suwannee County for infrastructure growth

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a grant of $1.9 million that could provide jobs to more than a thousand people in Suwannee County.

He made the announcement during a visit in Live Oak today.

“We value in Florida our rural communities and we think, particularly with our emphasis on manufacturing and industry, these are really great communities to be able to expand this footprint and make our economy even better,” said DeSantis.

RIGHT NOW: Governor DeSantis set to speak about a grant in Live Oak. I’ll bring you live updates on air at 4, 5, and 6 on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/fdKarNm9sk — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) August 30, 2022

He said the funding comes from a job growth fund that’s meant to help communities tackle important projects, like growing business at the Suwannee County Catalyst Site.

“This site is ideal for growth in a number of different industries,” said DeSantis. “We have five new business opportunities across multiple sectors including manufacturing and technology that have already expressed interest in coming to this site.”

This catalyst site is a 500 acre industrial park that “serves as an economic generator for regional growth,” said DeSantis.

The funding is also meant to expand water distribution infrastructure and treatment facilities.

DeSantis said he expects the economic impact of this grant to be around $10 million.

