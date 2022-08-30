Gainesville man arrested for ordering deadly home invasion robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of organizing a home invasion robbery that left a woman dead is being charged by the state attorney’s office. He is the fourth person involved in the crime to be arrested.

Eighth Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer is charging Patrick Watson, 49, with first-degree murder, burglary with assault, attempted armed robbery, a solicitation to commit burglary and robbery, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges are in connection to the home invasion robbery that ended in the murder of D’halani Armstrong on July 19, 2022.

RELATED: Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion shooting that leaves one dead

While Watson is not charged with firing the shots that killed Armstong, he is accused of setting up the robbery. He told Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, to rob a home on Northeast 16th Terrace according to court documents.

On July 19, White and Ward were driven to the home by Tiara Luckie, 30. The men are accused of holding the residents of the home at gunpoint and shooting Armstong. They fled when one of the victims, Dovico Miles, 44, obtained a firearm and shot the intruders.

White and Ward are both charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Luckie is charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony.

RELATED: Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion

Officers say Miles later took the weapon used in the shooting and two others and tried to hide them in an overgrown area. He was then arrested on charges of destroying evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.