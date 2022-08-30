Gator, Gainesville native Ben Shelton falls in thrilling U.S. Open first round match

QUEENS, NY. (WCJB) -NCAA singles champion Ben Shelton, who announced his intent to leave the University of Florida last week to turn pro, took a hard-luck loss to Nuno Borges in Monday’s round one of the U.S. Open. Shelton battled back from down a set twice in the match and forced a fifth set before falling 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. Shelton staved off a match point in the fourth before ultimately falling in the fifth.

The 19-year old Shelton was making his grand slam debut. Shelton, who helped the Gators to the NCAA team title as a freshman in 2021, got into the main draw of the U.S. Open by virtue of his NCAA individual title in May. He had also shown promise in ATP Challenger Tour events this summer, with a record of 14-5. Earlier this month in Cincinnati, Shelton beat No. 5 Casper Ruud, this year’s French Open runner-up, 6-3, 6-3, making Shelton the youngest U.S. man to defeat a top five opponent since Andy Roddick in 2001.

Shelton grew up in Gainesville, attended Buchholz H.S., and is the son of UF head coach Bryan Shelton.

