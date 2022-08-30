Gilchrist County Jail will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new jail
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Gilchrist County Jail on Tuesday.
The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.
TRENDING: Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding
It will be held at 9239 US-129 in Trenton.
The event is open to the public.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.