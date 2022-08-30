Gilchrist County Jail will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new jail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Gilchrist County Jail on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

It will be held at 9239 US-129 in Trenton.

The event is open to the public.

