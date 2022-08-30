Gilchrist County Jail will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Gilchrist County Jail on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

It will be held at 9239 US-129 in Trenton.

The event is open to the public.

