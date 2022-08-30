Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones.

Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.

DeSantis said this funding will help lower emissions while also bringing our transit bus fleets to more modern standards.

