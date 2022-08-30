Marion County deputies arrest man for first-degree murder in 2021 fentanyl death

Rosado was previously held on gun and drug related crimes before having the upgraded charge added.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man previously arrested on charges of multiple drug charges in the death of 26-year-old Marcus Lane II now has a first-degree murder charge added.

On Thursday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Grand Jury indicted 20-year-old Marquis Rosado with first-degree murder in Lane’s death in October of 2021 which was ruled an overdose.

Texts and surveillance video revealed Rosado’s role in the sale and delivery of fentanyl to the victim’s home.

Rosado was previously held in January of 2022 on several firearms and drug-related charges relating to Lane’s death.

Further examination of the drug found near the victim’s body tested positive for fentanyl.

Rosado was located, arrested, and is being held in the Marion County Jail.

