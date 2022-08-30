No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening.

At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof.

After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.

The fire was quickly under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

