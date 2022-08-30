Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network.

Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield.

At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the drugs to be delivered to smaller-scale suppliers.

A federal grand jury convicted Thomas in April of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, and more than a kilogram of heroin.

On top of this, he was also found guilty of possessing more than 400 grams of fentanyl and a firearm.

