Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking

Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network.

Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield.

At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the drugs to be delivered to smaller-scale suppliers.

A federal grand jury convicted Thomas in April of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, and more than a kilogram of heroin.

On top of this, he was also found guilty of possessing more than 400 grams of fentanyl and a firearm.

RELATED: MCSO investigates homicide in Citra

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding
Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding
Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking
Ocala man arrested for drug trafficking
Top Play nominees, week one of NCFL high school football
Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding
Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding