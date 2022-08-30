Ocala man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as convicted felon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

A federal jury found 29-year-old Nathaneal Santiago guilty of the charges last May.

He was sentenced on Friday.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies found Santiago in a vehicle in Marion Oaks with a loaded 9-millimeter pistol when he stepped out of the vehicle.

Santiago has previously been convicted of three felony offenses when he was arrested.

