One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night.

They found an Audi with moderate damage and a Ford with heavy damage crashed into a fence.

The Audi driver needed assistance getting out of their car.

The Ford driver was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

