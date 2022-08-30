One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries.

One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night.

They found an Audi with moderate damage and a Ford with heavy damage crashed into a fence.

TRENDING STORY: City of High Springs will meet and discuss the Bridlewood Development

The Audi driver needed assistance getting out of their car.

The Ford driver was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.