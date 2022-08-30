‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall.

Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.

The county had approved new water pumps in several neighborhoods to prevent the water from rising. Public Works Director Ramon Gavarrete says a pumps at Santa Fe was turned on Thursday night and a second pump was turned on Sunday prior to the storm. They were not able to fully prevent flooding.

“Yes there was flooding. The board authorized pumps not to solve the flooding problem. The goal was to minimize the flooding problem and I believe we have done that,” Gavarrete said.

Gavarrete says the recent flooding was the first real test of the new system and improvements are being made. They are also working into upgrade the pumps to make them turn on automatically when the water reaches a certain level.

He acknowledged there were some homes that had flooding but said those were caused by runoff from other areas and they are working to address those issues as well.

