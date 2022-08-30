Stephen C. O’Connell Center will hold an all-sports pep rally

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an all-sports pep rally on Tuesday prior to the Gator volleyball match against Stanford. The event will start at 5 p.m.

It will be held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

This is to teach Florida traditions to students, and it is presented by American Campus Communities.

There will be free food and gear, and admission is free.

