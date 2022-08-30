Tech Tuesday: Website Engagements

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north-central Florida software company is getting nationwide attention.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF innovate and SCAD Media tell us how the company Admiral helps websites engage their visitors.

Happy Tech Tuesday, I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate Accelerate, and today I’m joined with Dan Rua from Admiral. Dan, thanks much for joining us today.

Thank you. Glad to be here.

So tell us, what is Admiral all about?

Admiral is a local software company. We help websites across the world build relationships with their visitors. So for example, if you’re familiar with RottenTomatoes.com, or CBSsports.com, we help those websites build long-lasting relationships with their visitors to fund the Internet going forward.

So how does Admiral work?

Well first off, Admiral is software. It’s one bit of software we call a tag that a website puts on their site. From that one tag, we’re able to do a lot of stuff to help the publisher and visitor build relationships. That might involve email relationship. It might involve choosing data consent choices. How do you want your data protected? It might involve donations, or subscriptions to websites. All of those things ultimately help build a long-lasting relationship between the publisher and the visitor, and really a value exchange for the content they’re creating.

Why is Admiral’s work important?

Our mission is, saving the free Internet one publisher at a time, but what are we saving it from? There’s a massive shift going on in the Internet’s business model. Traditionally, websites have tracked people as they go around the Internet and shoot ads at them. That’s not going to work going forward. People want their privacy, and so publishers’ websites have to actually build a direct relationship with the visitor, and set up value exchanges that visitor is okay with, and can fund the business. Our software helps websites do that.

So what does it mean for Admiral to be named Inc. 5000?

First off, it’s just super exciting. The entire team is fired up that we were just named to the top 5,000 fastest growing companies in the country. Actually, we’ve made the top thousand, and more locally, we’re the fastest growing company out of Gainesville, and fastest growing software company in north Florida. All of that is extremely humbling and validating of the stuff that we’re doing, but to be honest, we’re just getting started. So it’s exciting, but we have a lot of work to do.

How has the innovation ecosystem in Gainesville helped you guys grow?

We wouldn’t be here, and we wouldn’t be on the Inc. 5,000 without the innovation ecosystem here. It really started before Admiral. There was a local company called Grooveshark started by some UF students. Grew very large. Software company that a lot of Admiral’s founding team came from Grooveshark, so that was our foundation. We then were able to move into UF Innovate The Hub as our initial office spaces. That again, very helpful for us, and all the relationships they could bring. Then lastly, the university and the great students coming out of the university have just allowed us to build a really solid team going forward.

What’s next?

What’s next is to just keep saving the free Internet, keep helping more and more websites. There are thousands and thousands of sites that need relationships with visitors. They actually need to shift from the track people and shoot ads model, to relationship, value exchange model. So that’s our job going forward, is just do that for the entire Internet.

That’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode. I’m Melanie Moron from UF Innovate Accelerate, and we’ll see you next week.

