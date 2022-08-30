Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue

Ocala Police officers investigate crash on South Pine Avenue involving a pedestrian
Ocala Police officers investigate crash on South Pine Avenue involving a pedestrian(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southwest part of the city.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a crash on South Pine Avenue delayed traffic on Tuesday afternoon. They say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a crash.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Southwest 17th Street. All lanes are now open.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

Latest News

Alachua County burglary arrest
Patrick Watson, 49, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested for ordering deadly home invasion robbery
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala