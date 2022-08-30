Two car crash in Ocala sends one to hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the wreck on Southwest 60th Road Monday night.

They found one damaged car and another car crashed into a fence.

One driver was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Students at Bradford Middle School unable to attend classes until Thursday due to flooding

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

Latest News

Pumping stations in Alachua County
‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county
One driver was transported to the hospital.
Two car crash in Ocala sends one to hospital
Students at Bradford Middle School unable to attend classes until Thursday due to flooding
Students at Bradford Middle School unable to attend classes until Thursday due to flooding
Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue