Two car crash in Ocala sends one to hospital
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Ocala.
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the wreck on Southwest 60th Road Monday night.
They found one damaged car and another car crashed into a fence.
One driver was transported to the hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
