Two car crash in Ocala sends one to hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the wreck on Southwest 60th Road Monday night.

They found one damaged car and another car crashed into a fence.

One driver was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

