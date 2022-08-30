UPDATE: Students at Bradford Middle School unable to attend classes until Thursday due to flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Torrential downpour over the weekend overwhelmed three drains on the roof of building one at Bradford Middle School.

Building one houses around 20 classrooms and the front office.

One school district official says just the one building on the BMS campus was flooded, however, some other facilities across the district were effected as well.

Facilities at Lawtey School flooded, causing students of that school to be moved to different buildings.

Even some offices at the Bradford County School District flooded.

While most of the water has since been cleared, the middle school is closed to students through Wednesday for their safety because of the large machinery being used to dry out the water.

According to Bradford County School Director of Operations Jeff Edison, they will have the drains inspected to make sure that they are in good condition so that they can take the proper steps to avoid an incident like this in the future.

Edison says the plan is for the water to be cleared up and for the students to be back in school by Thursday.

RELATED STORY: Bradford School closes temporarily due to flooding

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.