“Woofstock” is coming to the Ocala Downtown Market
By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Woofstock is a free family event, with 30+ vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more.

The Ocala Downtown Market is every Saturday, but Lynn Kallay-Brown, hosts special events the last Wednesday of each month.

This month the party theme is Woofstock, where there will be a lot of tie-dye, dogs and costumes.

Hearts Healing Hearts, a non-profit that trains dogs to be therapy dogs for seniors, will be having a dog food drive.

Ocala Dog Ranch will have an obstacle course for dogs to play on.

The event will be Wednesday, August 31st from 4-8pm at the corner of SE 3rd St, and 3rd Ave.

