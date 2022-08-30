“Woofstock” is coming to the Ocala Downtown Market

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Woofstock is a free family event, with 30+ vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more.

The Ocala Downtown Market is every Saturday, but Lynn Kallay-Brown, hosts special events the last Wednesday of each month.

This month the party theme is Woofstock, where there will be a lot of tie-dye, dogs and costumes.

Hearts Healing Hearts, a non-profit that trains dogs to be therapy dogs for seniors, will be having a dog food drive.

Ocala Dog Ranch will have an obstacle course for dogs to play on.

The event will be Wednesday, August 31st from 4-8pm at the corner of SE 3rd St, and 3rd Ave.

