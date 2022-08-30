“Woofstock” is coming to the Ocala Downtown Market
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Woofstock is a free family event, with 30+ vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more.
The Ocala Downtown Market is every Saturday, but Lynn Kallay-Brown, hosts special events the last Wednesday of each month.
This month the party theme is Woofstock, where there will be a lot of tie-dye, dogs and costumes.
Hearts Healing Hearts, a non-profit that trains dogs to be therapy dogs for seniors, will be having a dog food drive.
Ocala Dog Ranch will have an obstacle course for dogs to play on.
The event will be Wednesday, August 31st from 4-8pm at the corner of SE 3rd St, and 3rd Ave.
