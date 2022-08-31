Alachua County Commission sends letter opposing Gainesville multi-family zoning plan

Alachua County Commissioners are asking for a proposal to end exclusive single-family zoning in Gainesville to be delayed.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners are asking for a proposal to end exclusive single-family zoning in Gainesville to be delayed.

The city of Gainesville’s proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendment was approved in a 4 to 3 commission vote. The proposal is now being reviewed by the state before it can be sent back to the city for final approval.

During the review process, the county commission sent a letter stating they appreciate the city’s goal of addressing affordable housing but the “County is concerned about the potential for widespread impacts that could result from this amendment.”

The proposal eliminates single-family zoning from the city’s comprehensive plan. Instead, it allows the density of homes to go from 8 units per acre to 15, by allowing duplexes and quadruplexes.

County argues the city has not provided appropriate analysis and data on the likely impacts of the significant increase in allowable housing density, as required by Florida Statues. Commissioners recommend delaying the proposal until the research is provided.

