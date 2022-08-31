Amazon driver alerts firefighters to puppies trapped in burning home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An observant delivery driver is credited with helping to save puppies trapped in a burning home in Columbia County.

Columbia County Fire Rescue crews say an Amazon delivery driver called 911 on Tuesday to report smoke coming out of a home on Smith Lane they were trying to deliver to.

Columbia County Fire Rescue crews revive puppies suffering from smoke inhalation (CCFR)

When firefighters arrived around 3:45 p.m., no one was home but three puppies were inside.

Crews revived the dogs that were suffering from smoke inhalation. All are expected to make a full recovery.

