Amazon driver alerts firefighters to puppies trapped in burning home
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An observant delivery driver is credited with helping to save puppies trapped in a burning home in Columbia County.
Columbia County Fire Rescue crews say an Amazon delivery driver called 911 on Tuesday to report smoke coming out of a home on Smith Lane they were trying to deliver to.
When firefighters arrived around 3:45 p.m., no one was home but three puppies were inside.
Crews revived the dogs that were suffering from smoke inhalation. All are expected to make a full recovery.
