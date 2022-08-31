Amazon driver alerts firefighters to puppies trapped in burning home

Columbia County Fire Rescue crews revive puppies suffering from smoke inhalation
Columbia County Fire Rescue crews revive puppies suffering from smoke inhalation
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An observant delivery driver is credited with helping to save puppies trapped in a burning home in Columbia County.

Columbia County Fire Rescue crews say an Amazon delivery driver called 911 on Tuesday to report smoke coming out of a home on Smith Lane they were trying to deliver to.

Columbia County Fire Rescue crews revive puppies suffering from smoke inhalation
Columbia County Fire Rescue crews revive puppies suffering from smoke inhalation

When firefighters arrived around 3:45 p.m., no one was home but three puppies were inside.

Crews revived the dogs that were suffering from smoke inhalation. All are expected to make a full recovery.

