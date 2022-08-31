Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from FGC are competing in a competition.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report.

O’Leno State Park Flooding

Water levels are rising in rivers, lakes, and springs throughout North Central Florida due to recent rain. Suwannee River Water Management District officials say they are keeping a close eye on water levels along the Santa Fe River, particularly at O’Leno State Park and Worthington Springs.

RELATED: ‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county

“We’re predicting minor flooding in those areas, there are a couple of other areas we are keeping an eye on Fort White, Three Rivers that we expect to possibly enter flooding but obviously all this depends on what kind of rainfall we’re looking at over the next several days,” said Troy Roberts, spokesperson for the Suwannee River Water Management District.

Officials say people who live along the Santa Fe River or are making plans in the area for labor day weekend should monitor local forecasts.

Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship

Three teams of anglers from Florida Gateway College are in South Carolina.

The six students are preparing for the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops which starts on Friday.

The FGC Bass Fishing Team is currently ranked No. 1 in the southeastern conference. They are also in the lead to be awarded school of the year on the Abu Garcia College Fishing Circuit.

RELATED: Amazon driver alerts firefighters to puppies trapped in burning home

