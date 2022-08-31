Gainesville Quarterback Club celebrated its $442,000 endowment-to-date for the UF Foundation
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin as part of a special giant check presentation.
The meeting celebrated the club’s $442,000 endowment-to-date to the University of Florida Foundation for the UF football program.
TRENDING: DeSantis awards $1.9 million in funding to Suwannee County for infrastructure growth
Gainesville Quarterback Club is known as the oldest gator booster club in the world.
The club has a history of fun, fellowship, and service to the football program.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.