Hawthorne man sentenced to 15 years in prison on production of child pornography charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on charges of production of child pornography.

Gainesville Police officers arrested 35-year-old Michael Lee Finn Jr. after he was found with pictures and videos of a naked minor.

It did not appear that the victim know they were being recorded or photographed.

Officers arrested him on October 17, 2021, for possession of child porn which he later admitted to.

Finn’s prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to sex offender conditions.

