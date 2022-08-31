High Spring Planning Board delays decision on Bridlewood development proposal

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - “This is not going to go well.”

The High Springs Planning Board gathered at their City Hall to discuss the Bridlewood housing proposal development, which would increase population in the area.

Last month, Bridlewood engineer, Chris Potts, gave a presentation to city officials and residents about a development that requires nearly 700 acres of land.

“It seems to me like it’s way too large,” stated longtime resident, Joan Kunas.

Residents did not hold back from speaking out against the proposal. Some students, like Evan Cornell said their town is already congested.

“Our schools are already way too crowded,” shared Cornell. “There are not enough teachers, not enough classrooms.”

They expressed their concerns over infrastructure and traffic that would impact them.

“My grandmother lives on the other side,” stated Cornell. “Trying to get to her house is crazy enough.”

People filled the room and it even left some listening to comments from outside the door.

“That doesn’t work here already, and then to add how many every more houses,” shared Cornell.

The developers stated the plan would also integrate parks, sports courts, and playgrounds.

“I don’t know if the sewage system is capable enough to handling a whole new High Springs being added to it,” shared longtime resident, Larry Kunas.

Potts said the proposal wants to bring up to 2,000 single and multi-family units.

The Planning Board decided to table the proposal until September 27th.

