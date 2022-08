OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife.

On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.