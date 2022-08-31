Horse Capital TV highlights miniature therapy horses
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tiny horses bring love to families at the Ronald McDonald Home and have been for 17 years.
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about miniature therapy horses.
