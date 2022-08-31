Leaders comment on Alachua County ballot issue as situation becomes heated

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local and state politicians are addressing the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office running out of GOP ballots at multiple precincts on election night, as the situation becomes heated. Now, the NCAAP is calling for an investigation into emails sent to the elections office.

Several precincts in Alachua County had voters waiting when the precincts ran out of republican ballots on election day, Aug. 23. It then took hours for new ballots to arrive at the precincts.

Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden is encouraging anyone who wasn’t able to get a ballot to contact him as they consider legal options.

While in Suwannee County, Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked about the situation in Alachua County. He did not specifically say what action the state would take if any.

“There are some local jurisdictions that just don’t care about the election laws. Well, we do and we think that it’s important. If you’re not able to run an election right then we obviously would want to hold people accountable,” said DeSantis.

The NAACP of Alachua County is now calling for an investigation after emails containing racist and profane language were sent to the elections office. Two emails were shared and sent from the same email address.

The emails dated July 19 and Aug. 24 criticize the election office’s incorrect printing of some vote-by-mail ballots as well as precincts running out of ballots on election day. The language in the messages is derogatory and racist.

Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released the following statement:

“The derogatory, harassing, and racist emails I have received are a sad reflection of the current level of discourse in this county and in this country. My office welcomes the public to provide us with feedback on election-related matters. However, the nature of these emails crosses a line and serve as a sad reminder of what I must deal with in this day and time. These emails are vile. This individual hid behind a false identity and this matter should be investigated. My office remains focused on its mission of providing access to accurate election information and ensuring that elections are fair and transparent for everyone.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.