New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday.

Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville.

One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That means you have to ask for plastic silverware with your food or you won’t get any.

Gainesville city commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos says the change is to limit litter.

