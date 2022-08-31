North Central Florida Treasures: Florida Storm series painting of the championship gators

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a painting depicting two gators in Florida Gator jerseys congratulating one another on winning their respective championships. In 2006 the University of Florida accomplished a feat no other has done, by winning championships in both men’s football and men’s basketball in the same season.

This lithograph called Florida Storms represents the domination the University showed that year, and Men’s basketball followed that season with another championship year. Those championships are represented with gold coins on the bottom of the art.

There is only 1,200 copies of this piece, all of which are sold out, in a retail setting it would be worth $500- $750.

