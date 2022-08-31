North Central Florida Treasures: Florida Storm series painting of the championship gators

Art Adkins tells us about a painting depicting two gators in florida gator jerseys congratulating one another on winning their respective championships.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a painting depicting two gators in Florida Gator jerseys congratulating one another on winning their respective championships. In 2006 the University of Florida accomplished a feat no other has done, by winning championships in both men’s football and men’s basketball in the same season.

This lithograph called Florida Storms represents the domination the University showed that year, and Men’s basketball followed that season with another championship year. Those championships are represented with gold coins on the bottom of the art.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Tweety Bird resin figure

There is only 1,200 copies of this piece, all of which are sold out, in a retail setting it would be worth $500- $750.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

Latest News

Art Adkins owner of the Antique City mall in Micanopy tells us about an interesting treasures...
North Central Florida Treasures: Florida Storm series painting of the championship gators
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Hawthorne man sentenced to 15 years in prison on production of child pornography charges
Hawthorne man sentenced to 15 years in prison on production of child pornography charges