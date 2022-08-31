Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations.

The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations.

She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under her leadership, officials say there were significant increases in girl outreach, program outcomes, staff retention, and fiscal management.

Bannister-Roby holds a bachelor’s degree in family youth and community science and a master’s degree in health education and behavioral science from the University of Florida. She is currently working on her doctorate.

“It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve as Executive Director of Pace Alachua and work in partnership with the greater Gainesville community to ensure all girls, regardless of their story, have a safe and supportive space to thrive, and I am thrilled to continue to support the Alachua center in this new capacity,” said Bannister-Roby. “I’m proud to expand on this purpose-driven work and reach more girls by leading Pace’s Florida operations.”

