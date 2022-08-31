Paige’s Kitchen: Dark Chocolate Figs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Figs are in season right now in Florida. That means it is time to enjoy this sweet fruit in an unexpected way. Once you dip the figs into dark chocolate and garnish with a flaky salt get ready to sit back and hear lots of compliments. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 12 Black Mission or Brown Turkey Figs, washed and sliced in half lengthwise
  • 4 oz melted dark chocolate, melted dark chocolate over 70% is best
  • Flaky sea salt*

Directions

1. Wash figs and slice in half lengthwise leaving on the stem for dipping

2. Melt dark chocolate in the microwave in 15-20 second increments, stirring well each time. This can also be done over a double boiler.

3. Dip each fig half in chocolate halfway and place on a tray lined with parchment paper.

4. Sprinkle figs with sea salt while the chocolate is still wet so the salt will stick.

5. Let chocolate-coated figs cool and harden.

6. These can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

* You can purchase flaky sea salt online if you are unable to find it locally

