Palatka’s Jenkins Middle School vandalized, teens arrested

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are facing first-degree felony burglary charges after destroying a middle school in Palatka.

The 14-year-olds broke into the now-closed Jenkins Middle School on Sunday and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage.

Investigators say the teens broke windows and security cameras and discharged seventeen fire extinguishers.

The Palatka Fire Department responded to calls of smoke coming from the campus.

A Palatka High School youth resource deputy was able to identify all three teens.

