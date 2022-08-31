Palatka’s Jenkins Middle School vandalized, teens arrested
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are facing first-degree felony burglary charges after destroying a middle school in Palatka.
The 14-year-olds broke into the now-closed Jenkins Middle School on Sunday and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage.
Investigators say the teens broke windows and security cameras and discharged seventeen fire extinguishers.
The Palatka Fire Department responded to calls of smoke coming from the campus.
A Palatka High School youth resource deputy was able to identify all three teens.
TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Students at Bradford Middle School unable to attend classes until Thursday due to flooding
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.