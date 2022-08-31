Palatka’s Jenkins Middle School vandalized, teens arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are facing first-degree felony burglary charges after destroying a middle school in Palatka.

The 14-year-olds broke into the now-closed Jenkins Middle School on Sunday and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage.

Investigators say the teens broke windows and security cameras and discharged seventeen fire extinguishers.

The Palatka Fire Department responded to calls of smoke coming from the campus.

A Palatka High School youth resource deputy was able to identify all three teens.

