Tee Time Week 12: Pinson vs. The Pro (Stone Creek G.C.)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The final episode of season two of Tee Time wraps up in Ocala at Stone Creek Golf Club.

Stone Creek was featured last season during “Hole of the Week.” This summer, the pristine course is the setting for the grand finale of TV20′s golf series, and the last battle between “Pinson vs. The Pro.”

TV20′s Chris Pinson takes on the Head Pro at Stone Creek, Marc Russell on the par-3 17th hole. This hole can play as long as 210 yards from the back tees, but play as short as 100 yards from the forward tees. For this clash, the two players tee off from the white tees, listed at 150 yards. The green is elevated and heavily bunkered on the right side, so hitting the green or missing to the left will give you a chance at making par. Since the putting surface is sloped from back to front, with the pin in a front position, you don’t need much power to get the ball rolling toward the hole. Starting your putt on the correct line is more important than the speed.

Stone Creek is located at 9676 SW 62nd Lp, Ocala, FL 34481. If you’d like to book a tee time, golf lesson, or a catered event click here.

