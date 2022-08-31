UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital in Gainesville is warning patients about an employee who may have accessed patient records they were not authorized to access.

University of Florida Health Shands officials say about 941 patients have been notified about the possible breach. The records may have been accessed between April 27, 2021 and July 21, 2022.

They say once the hospital administrators learned of the issue, the employee’s access to medical records and information systems was revoked. The employee no longer works for the hospital.

The information included demographic information, medical record number, physician’s name, and limited clinical information. It does not include Social Security numbers.

The hospital reached out to all impacted patients. Officials say they do not believe the employee disclosed any of the information to other people, however, they are offering free identity theft protection services to those impacted.

