UF researchers install sensors to study pedestrian safety tech

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and drivers on the University of Florida campus are part of an experiment aimed at making the roads safer for pedestrians. If the “living lab” is successful, it could provide a roadmap to improving safety across the country.

Researchers from the UF transportation institute and FDOT will install sensors along Gale Lemerand Drive and Stadium Road. The sensors will send both pedestrian and driver alerts that will come through an app and the driver’s dashboard.

Increased pedestrian safety is a priority in that area after the death of two of two UF students on West University Avenue, Maggie Paxton and Sophia Lambert.

“I think it’s definitely important for us especially since there have been so many accidents throughout these past couple of years that I have been here,” said Stephanie

Researchers will study the effectiveness and response times of the alerts to evaluate if pedestrians and drivers can be warned of each other.

“Even if we have the tech, it’s the way we deliver the message that makes all the difference. If we can find the optimum mode of message delivery, that’s going to be a game changer,” Pruthvi Manjunatha, one of the project’s leaders said. “Whoever the road user is, ideally these alerts should help them make better decisions.”

