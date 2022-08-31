UF volleyball comeback effort falls short vs. Stanford in top-15 clash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 13 Florida volleyball team took its first defeat of the young season on Tuesday night, falling to No. 12 Stanford 31-29, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-10 in a tightly-contested match at the O’Connell Center. Florida (3-1) dropped the first two sets but rallied to force a fifth before ultimately losing.

The Gators were led by Merritt Beason’s 13 kills, while Marina Markova added 12, and Gabbi Essix slammed 10 kills on a .381 attack percentage. For the match, neither team hit for a particularly high percentage, with the Cardinal out-hitting the Gators .206 to .174. Stanford did turn it on late in the match, flooring seven kills on 11 attempts in the fifth set, while Florida committed six hitting errors in the fifth.

Stanford (3-0) was led by Kendall Kipp’s 19 kills. Florida faces its second straight top-15 opponent on Sunday when it travels to No. 4 Minnesota.

