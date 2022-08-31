UF’s Richardson progressing with Napier era set to kick off on Saturday

Napier system will ask QB to make plays with his arm & legs
Returning QB has 66 pass attempts in college
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Modern day football places a greater emphasis on quarterback play than perhaps at any other time in the sport’s history. This Florida Gator season will be heavily reliant on the talent of Anthony Richardson.

Saturday, fans will cheer as Florida runs through the tunnel again and plays its season opener against No. 7 Utah. Richardson has only attempted 66 passes as a Gator, and is now a redshirt sophomore. But the Eastside H.S. product has also now had a full off-season and fall camp in Billy Napier’s offense.

Richardson’s arm strength and foot speed have NFL scouts drooling over his potential. It’s now a matter of molding that talent into a complete player.

“It’s good to see him buying into the routine in terms of the way we approach it with the quarterback,” said Napier. “He’s got a punch list of things he needs to do each day, but I think he loves the game, and I think he’s bought into this.”

Richardson also averaged 7.9 yards per carry last year, with three rushing touchdowns. The players on the UF offense believe their combined talents can make for an explosive attack.

“We’ve got a lot to prove. Not even to fans, not even to people around the world, but ourselves,” said senior tight end Dante Zanders. “We worked hard in the spring and worked hard this off-season and into fall camp. We’ve got a lot to show.”

Florida finished 6-7 last season and is picked to finish fourth in the SEC East. Utah comes in fresh off a Pac-12 title and a mark of 10-4. The Utes are favored to repeat as conference champs, with 26 of 33 first place votes.

