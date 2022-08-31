White Hills man arrested after police find meth in his vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Leonard Mullins, 48, Tuesday morning.

Deputies pulled over Mullins after seeing an expired Tennessee license plate on US-129 in O’Brien.

After coming to a stop, Mullins immediately opened the driver’s side door and went through the center console.

His driver’s license was not valid and Mullins was under felony probation for possessing meth about two weeks prior.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found 4.6 grams of meth along with a straw and glass pipe.

Mullins is facing several charges including possessing meth and violating probation.

