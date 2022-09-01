Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday

By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday.

On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.

At Satch Squared the practice has been performed since opening around two years ago. Manager Mark Rodriguez thinks the ordinance is a good move for the city.

“I think it’s a great idea to get away from single use items.  I know it’s definitely difficult to get away from,” said Rodriguez.

His main concern is if restaurants will adapt without upsetting customers.

“I think a lot of businesses will kind of adapt to it and hopefully people will adapt to it without being mad at the restaurants,” said Rodriguez.

The other part of the ordinance also beginning Friday, would require the same amount of recycling bins near trash cans in the city and up the required dates of garbage collection from at least once a week to three to four times a week depending on a restaurant’s hours of operation.

Other actions that could end in fines in the city would be throwing glitter or confetti while outdoors and also releasing balloons. Each offense could cost $250.

