City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements.

The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27.

In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will be a while for the actual construction to start but the engineering is underway.

