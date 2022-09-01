Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies determined Desalvo was likely headed to Gilchrist County. Sheriff’s deputies there spotted Desalvo’s vehicle and tried to stop him.

Desalvo sped off and deputies lost sight of his vehicle. Authorities later learned the suspect was likely at a home in Trenton.

Deputies from both agencies made a perimeter around the home. SWAT and negotiation teams were called in and after a brief standoff, Desalvo was brought into custody.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested after beating, strangling woman

The victim was safely removed from the house.

Desalvo will face charges in both Gilchrist and Columbia counties

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office declined to disclose whether the victim of kidnapping was an adult or a child.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.