Firefighters evacuate Gainesville hotel due to smoke

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in the southwest part of the city.

Crews arrived at Stayble Select on Southwest 13th Street where they found smoke coming from the fourth floor.

Firefighters evacuated the building while they searched for the source of the smoke.

It was traced back to a malfunctioning air handler.

No injuries were reported.

