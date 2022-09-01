Firefighters evacuate Gainesville hotel due to smoke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in the southwest part of the city.

Crews arrived at Stayble Select on Southwest 13th Street where they found smoke coming from the fourth floor.

Firefighters evacuated the building while they searched for the source of the smoke.

It was traced back to a malfunctioning air handler.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested after beating, strangling woman

No injuries were reported.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.