Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will discuss spending $200,000.

The money would help fill four charter officer positions now held by interim officers.

This meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in City Hall.

TRENDING: Hundreds of residents remember people that lost their lives on International Overdose Awareness Day

The four open positions include city attorney, city manager, director of equity and inclusion, and the general manager for the utilities.

The city commission is recommended to approve this plan and let the human resources department begin the search.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.