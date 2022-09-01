Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will discuss spending $200,000.

The money would help fill four charter officer positions now held by interim officers.

This meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in City Hall.

TRENDING: Hundreds of residents remember people that lost their lives on International Overdose Awareness Day

The four open positions include city attorney, city manager, director of equity and inclusion, and the general manager for the utilities.

The city commission is recommended to approve this plan and let the human resources department begin the search.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions
Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/1
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/1
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/1
"What's up with Wind-fm